24 | 07 | 26

GREAT LOVE: Gaza Monologues Revisited

FULL SERIES OUT NOW

—-TARNEEM JABER

Take a glimpse into the friends and friends of friends that share their stories in our latest series: the Gaza Monologues by ASHTAR THEATRE (Ramallah). Artists, activists and students from Palestine and beyond read the famed monologues; speaking words written by teenagers living war in Gaza over a decade ago, layered with recordings, artistic creations and experiences from today.